Rep. Tommy Brann announces bid for state Senate

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Rep. Tommy Brann announced that he intends to run for the state Senate.

Brann, who owns Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming, says he is running for the 28th state Senate seat, which is currently vacant.

The seat was previously held by Kent County Treasure Peter MacGregor, who left the Senate at the end of 2020 — two years earlier than when his term was set to expire.

Brann, a Republican, has served as a representative for Kent County since 2017 and has owned Brann’s Steakhouse for 50 years. He’s the third Republican to announce a bid for the position.

“Service is at the core of my desire to run,” Brann said in a statement. “I serve my customers at my restaurant and the lessons I have learned there have given me a unique perspective as I serve as a state representative in Lansing. I look forward to continuing my service in the Legislature as I work to be your next state senator.”

The primary election for the Senate seat will be held on Aug. 3 and the general election will be Nov. 2.

More information on Brann’s campaign can be found online.