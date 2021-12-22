Rep. Bill Huizenga endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, has announced he’s backing political newcomer Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor.

The Republican primary for Michigan governor is more than half a year away, and at least 11 candidates have announced their bid to run against incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Huizenga announced Wednesday he’s endorsing Dixon, a businesswomen and political commentator from Norton Shores.

“I think she is the right person who has a great background, a great plan,” Huizenga said.

The Republican gubernatorial primary is Aug. 2, 2022.