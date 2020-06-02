Registered GR voters to get vote by mail application

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials announced Tuesday all registered voters in Grand Rapids will receive an application to vote by mail soon.

The City Clerk’s Office says the applications will be mailed over the next two weeks.

Voters can complete an absentee ballot application for the Aug. 4 primary election, Nov. 3 presidential election or both.

Once the clerk’s office receives an application, it will scan it and send the ballot to the voter.

The city says it’s still preparing to open all 76 precincts for in-person voting.

You can track the status of your application here.

Completed applications mailed back to the City Clerk’s Office at 300 Monroe Ave. NW, second floor, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, placed in the drop box outside 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, across the street from City Hall or returned to the City Clerk’s Office once city buildings reopen to walk-in traffic.