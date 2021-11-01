Redistricting panel advances Michigan Senate map

FILE – The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meets at the MSU Union in East Lansing on Aug. 19, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission has voted 11-2 to advance a proposed map to the final stage of the process, approving state Senate lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades.

It’s the first time the panel has submitted a plan for the closing 45-day public comment period.

It’s unclear if commissioners may also offer an alternative Senate proposal later in the week or stick with one map.

The commission was created by voters in 2018 to handle the once-a-decade process of drawing congressional and legislative lines instead of the partisan Legislature.