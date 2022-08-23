LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan GOP is headed for a showdown vote Saturday over who will be the running mate for Tudor Dixon.

She wants Shane Hernandez, a former state lawmaker from Port Huron, but one of the defeated GOP candidates for governor thinks he has a better-than 50-50 shot at winning the nomination.

Ralph Rebandt finished last, with 4% of the vote, in the five-person GOP primary for governor. During the campaign, he said, many told him if he lost he should run for lieutenant governor. So now he is.

That is much to the chagrin of Dixon, who now has to fight another intraparty battle on Saturday at the state GOP party convention, though her side got a boost as former President Donald Trump endorsed her candidate for the second spot on the ticket.

Rebandt said he is not hurt by the Trump endorsement. In fact, he thinks it could backfire. He said his team is contacting every one of the convention delegates, many of whom didn’t vote for Dixon, but he doesn’t know how many votes he has.

“I don’t know how many, but I can tell you it appears to be huge. It appears to be huge,” Rebandt said.

Normally, the convention rubber stamps whoever the gubernatorial nominee chooses for lieutenant governor. Rebandt said he is hoping the “marginalized grassroot” voices who have not been heard will hand Dixon a loss and make him the running mate she didn’t want.

The Dixon campaign is fighting back to avoid an embarrassing loss that Democrats would exploit.