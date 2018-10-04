Race for 20th District Senate seat narrowly divided Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In addition to state wide races for U.S. Senate and governor, all 38 seats in Michigan’s Senate are up for a vote.

In the always narrowly divided 20th District in Kalamazoo County, three people including the incumbent are running for the office.

State Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, won the 20th District seat four years ago by 61 votes.

The matchup this year has exactly the same players, at least two of which are hoping for a different outcome. The 20th District covers all of Kalamazoo County, and each of the people running for the seat have served in the state’s House of Representatives.

Current Republican Sen. Margaret O'Brien says she wants to avoid the partisanship so prevalent in today's political environment.

"We need to stop participating in attacks and so that's what I do, that's what I talk to my constituents about and overall we have gotten great response because they see my record has been about delivering even to my very strong Democratic areas,” O’Brien said. “I have a strong working relationship with the city of Kalamazoo.

“They're going to always vote Democrat and that's OK. They are my constituents and I will always serve them.”

For former Democratic House member Sean McCann this rematch election is about trying to find common ground and promotion of a ballot initiative as he goes door to door.

"I also to take a chance to ask them if they know about Proposal 2 because for me, it's near and dear to my heart,” McCann said. “That would change the system that draws legislative districts because it reduces peoples power.

“It takes voters power away from them when politicians manipulate their legislative districts to be in their favor so that really resonates with a lot of people and that's even with voters where someone has said, ‘well I voted for Obama, Obama and then Trump’ and I say well, ‘let's see what we can agree on.’”

Lorence Wenke is a former Republican State House member who now considers himself a Libertarian. He says his take on government is different from the status quo

"Libertarians bring something to the table that's not there now. Republicans have been in control of the Senate for 34 years and had control of the Michigan House for most of the last 16 years,” Wenke said. “Libertarians bring a different philosophy of minimum government maximum freedom to the legislative body and I think if we ran all the legislation that is passed in Lansing through that filter we probably would come out with a different product.”

For more information on who is running in your district, visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.