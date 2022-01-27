‘Quality guru’ is 13th in GOP to run for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Perry Johnson, a “quality guru” who founded a company that certifies if businesses are meeting industrial standards, has filed papers to run for Michigan governor.

The 74-year-old from Bloomfield Hills is the 13th Republican seeking the nomination to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He plans to make a formal announcement in February, joining contenders such as Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and Tudor Dixon.

Johnson says residents would have a much better state government if there was a focus on improving quality with statistical methods.

The Democratic Governors Association calls Johnson an “unknown, out-of-touch millionaire.”