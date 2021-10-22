Public can weigh in on proposed legislative maps at Grand Rapids meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is hosting a public hearing in Grand Rapids Friday on its proposed legislative maps.

The meeting will take place at the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom at 303 Monroe Ave. NW downtown. It is expected to last several hours, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. A recess is scheduled from 3:30 p..m. to 5 p.m.

If you cannot go to the meeting in person, you can join via Zoom or watch on the MICRC’s YouTube channel.

The hearing will spotlight draft state Legislature and U.S. congressional district maps drawn by the commission and give Michiganders the opportunity to help shape the state’s political boundaries for the next 10 years.

At each of the public hearings, the MICRC has set up an on-site public portal station manned by volunteers to help increase public participation. These portals help attendees see draft proposed maps. The portals also help provide technical help in displaying information available to reference during the public comment period.

MICRC members will be in attendance, including Executive Director Suann Hammersmith and Communications and Outreach Director Edward Woods III.