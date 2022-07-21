MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Democrats are in the running to fill the open 87th Michigan House of Representatives seat.

They are attorney Brennen Gorman, former Muskegon Heights City Councilmember Eddie Jenkins III, union steward and legislative aide Will Snyder and former Muskegon City Commissioner Debra Warren.

==Above, the candidates discuss why they are running for office.==

The winner of the Aug. 2 primary will face Michael Haueisen, the only Republican seeking the seat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The 87th District covers mainly Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. Michigan’s legislative lines have been redrawn since the last election, so all 110 House districts have new boundaries and you may be in a different one than before. You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to confirm your district and see your sample ballot.

*Editor’s note: A campaign website for Jenkins could not be located on July 21, 2022.