GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to run for the open seat representing the 82nd District in the Michigan House of Representatives.

You’ll see Salim Al-Shatel, Kristian Grant and Robert Womack in the Democratic primary column on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Al-Shatel is a real estate agent and small business owner, Grant is a business owner and former Grand Rapids Public Schools board member and Womack is a radio host and Kent County commissioner.

==Above, the candidates discuss why they are running.==

Two Republicans are running in the Aug. 2 primary: Ryan Malinoski and William Alexander. News 8 has reached out to their campaigns and hopes to arrange interviews in the near future.

Michigan’s legislative lines were redrawn this year, so all 110 House districts have new boundaries and you may be in a different one than before. You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to confirm your district and see your sample ballot.

The new 82nd District covers part of Grand Rapids, mostly south of Fulton Street, including much of the former 75th District.