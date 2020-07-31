Primary preview: 70th House District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday’s primary election will feature a number of seats up for grabs in the Michigan House of Representatives.

One of those districts is the 70th District, which includes all of Montcalm County and part of Gratiot County.

The incumbent, state Rep. James Lower, R-Greenville, is not seeking reelection. A big field of candidates has formed in the hopes of winning the position.

Five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination including:

Greg Alexander of Stanton

of Stanton Christopher Comden . He is a teacher who lives in Vestaburg.

. He is a teacher who lives in Vestaburg. Pat Outman , who helps run his family business and lives in Six Lakes

, who helps run his family business and lives in Six Lakes Arturo Puckerin of Greenville. He has served as executive director of the region’s Community Action Partnership.

of Greenville. He has served as executive director of the region’s Community Action Partnership. Martin Ross of Fenwick. He is a pastor and former postmaster.

One of them will face Democratic candidate Karen Garvey of Edmore in November.

The primary is Aug. 4. The state is seeing high returns for absentee ballots — more than 900,000 so far. The 2016 August primary brought in only about 484,000 absentee ballots. If you want your absentee ballot to be counted, it must be back to your clerk’s office by election day. An election day postmark is not good enough.