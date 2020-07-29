Primary preview: 60th House District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week’s primary election will feature a number of seats up for grabs in the Michigan House of Representatives.

One of those open seats is in the 60th District that encompasses Kalamazoo city and township.

The district is currently represented by Democrat Jon Hoadley, who is term-limited and cannot seek another term in the state House. He is currently running for the Democratic nomination for the 6th District in the U.S. House.

Two Democrats — Stephanie Moore and Julie Rogers —are looking for their party’s nomination in the 60th District primary next week. Both are from Kalamazoo and serve as Kalamazoo County commissioners.

News 8 asked each about why they are running:

“If we really want to stabilize our economy, if we want to create safe beautiful neighborhoods all across our county and the state, then we have to bring the voices to the table, in the room that understands you have to connect the dots on how you deliver the service, how the services are funded and the policy that drives those services. And I definitely have that expanded view,” Moore said.

Rogers says she would bring a unique perspective to Lansing.

“As you can imagine, when you are elected, you are instantly expected to be an expert in hundreds of different topics, and there frankly are not very many people in government with health care background and health care knowledge. I think I bring a unique lens, a unique set of experiences to Lansing as I have to the county government just with that different understanding and background,” Rogers said.

The winner will face Republican Gary Mitchell in November.

The primary is Aug. 4. The state is seeing high returns for absentee ballots — more than 900,000 so far. The 2016 August primary brought in only about 484,000 absentee ballots. If you want your absentee ballot to be counted, it must be back to your clerk’s office by election day. An election day postmark is not good enough.