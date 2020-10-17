President Trump visits Muskegon County

President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit West Michigan Saturday.

He’ll be speaking at FlyBy Air at the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.

The gates open at Muskegon County Airport at 2 p.m., with the president scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.

Tune in to WOTV 4 at 5 p.m. on Saturday for live coverage. Coverage will begin on WOOD TV8 after the Notre Dame game ends. You can also watch live coverage on woodtv.com’s livestream.

After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally.

Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.