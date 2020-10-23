President Trump to visit Lansing Tuesday

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Lansing on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport. Details can be found here.

This will be the president’s third visit to Michigan this month. Most recently, he held a large rally at an airport in Muskegon. Vice President Mike Pence held a similar rally in Lansing on Thursday.

A poll released Friday morning shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is holding on to a lead over Trump as the Nov. 3 election nears. The state is considered a key battleground in the path to the White House and both campaigns have been focusing on it in recent weeks.

More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast in Michigan, state officials said earlier this week.