President Trump set to visit Muskegon County

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is making a trip to West Michigan this weekend, his campaign team announced.

Trump will be speaking Saturday near the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.

He’s scheduled to deliver remarks at 5 p.m.

Related Content Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally near GR

After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally.

Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Grand Rapids area Wednesday for a campaign event.

He will speak at the Lacks Enterprises, Inc. facility near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 12:30 p.m.

We’ll provide coverage of Pence’s visit on air and online.