Trump to spend final hours before election in Grand Rapids

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Waterford Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump will spend the last hours of the 2020 presidential election in metro Grand Rapids, making a final push to win battleground Michigan.

Trump will be at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Supporters may arrive as early as 7:30 p.m. Online registration is available.

The event will be live streamed on woodtv.com.

An airport spokesperson clarified that a private tenant, AvFlight, is hosting the event. The airport said it reminded AvFlight to follow state and federal health guidelines, including the state limit on gatherings.

Trump will make several other campaign stops earlier in the day, including Traverse City at 5 p.m.

With 16 electoral votes up for grabs, Michigan is considered a key win in the path to the White House.

In an EPIC-MRA poll released Sunday morning, Biden is ahead of Trump in Michigan.

Trump, a Republican, visited Oakland County’s Waterford Township Friday and Macomb County’s Washington Township Sunday. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was also in Flint and Detroit Saturday, joined by former President Barack Obama.

In 2016, Grand Rapids was Trump’s last stop on the campaign trail. He had an evening event scheduled at DeVos Place but didn’t take the stage until after midnight on Election Day, declaring, “The election is now.”

His then-opponent former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also in West Michigan on the day before the 2016 election.

Trump eked out a narrow victory over Clinton in Michigan, making him the first Republican to take the state in decades. Recent polls show Biden is holding on to a lead this time around, but the numbers are close.