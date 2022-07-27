GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids voters in Precinct 64 will cast their ballot at a different location than normal in next week’s primary.

The voting location for Precinct 64 has been moved to the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, located on 851 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp said in a Wednesday release. The voting location for that precinct was previously located at First Christian Reformed Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

Hondorp said the change is due to a building issue.

Precinct 64 is located in the Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Eastern Avenue, Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue area.

There will be signs posted to direct voters to the new polling location. Polls will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For information on what precinct you live in and what will be on your ballot, go to the Michigan Voter Information Center.