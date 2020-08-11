Poll: Majority ‘not confident’ about fairness of presidential election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The presidential election is 12 weeks away and people have shared how secure they feel about casting their ballots this year through a new NBC poll.

A majority of the people who responded to the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll said they are not confident the November election will be conducted in a fair and equal way.

Fifty-five percent of American adults say they are either “not too confident” or “not at all confident” about the fairness of the election. Fourteen percent say they are “very confident” in the election. Twenty-nine percent say they are “somewhat confident.”

When you split up the respondents by political affiliation, Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say they are not feeling confident about the fairness of the election.

Pollsters also asked about voting by mail. Overall, 55 percent of American adults want to allow all Americans to vote by mail in the fall. The same percentage of people say they are very or somewhat likely to mail in their vote in November.

The president’s approval numbers remained the same from the poll conducted between July 6 and 12. Forty-four percent said they approve and 54 percent said they disapprove of how he’s handling his job.

The SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 with a sample of 44,601 adults.