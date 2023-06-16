GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than six months out from the first presidential primary votes and 16 months from the general election, a new poll shows that the majority of Michigan voters are not impressed by either President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump.

The EPIC-MRA poll released Friday morning found 52% of those surveyed had an unfavorable view of Biden, while 57% had an unfavorable view of Trump.

Asked to rate Biden’s job performance, only 29% gave him a positive review, while 69% gave him a negative rating.

Positing that the presidential election would again have Biden and Trump on the ballot, voters were evenly split — 44% said they would vote for Biden and 44% for Trump. Twelve percent were undecided or declined to answer.

The results reenforce an earlier poll that showed by most voters wanted someone other than Biden and Trump to be the nominees. Still, they appear to be the front-runners.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is six months into her second term, fared better than the national politicians: 53% of respondents had a favorable view of her and 40% an unfavorable view. The poll also showed 51% of respondents giving her a positive job rating and 47% a negative rating.

The poll surveyed 600 people between June 8 and June 14. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.