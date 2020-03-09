Poll: Biden leads in Michigan ahead of primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has a comfortable lead over his main opponent headed into Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary, according to a poll released Monday morning.

Fifty-one percent of people polled said they would vote for Biden in Tuesday’s primary, the EPIC-MRA poll commissioned by WOOD TV8 and media partners shows.

Twenty-seven percent said they would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s 2016 presidential primary.

Nine percent of people polled said they would vote for another candidate and 13% were undecided or declined to respond.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they had picked their candidate in the previous few days. Sixteen percent said they chose a couple of weeks prior, 10% said a month ago and about a third before that.

WHY PEOPLE ARE CHOOSING THEIR CANDIDATE

When asked what was more important when choosing a Demcoratic presidential nominee, the majority of respondents — 57% — said the candidate must be able to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Only about a third of voters said they were more concerned with picking a candidate who shared their views on issues.

Regardless of which candidate they planned to vote for, 79% of voters said they had a favorable opinion of Biden. Most liked Sanders, too, with 69% saying they had a favorable opinion of him.

POLLING AND DEMOGRAPHICS

The poll queried 400 people via phone between March 4 (after Super Tuesday) and March 6. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

Eighty-four percent of respondents were Democrats, 11% identified as Independent and 3% were Republican. Forty-one percent said they were liberal, 39% moderate and 9% conservative.

Fifty-eight percent were women and 42% men. Seventy-two percent identified as white, 18% as black, 2% mixed race, and 1% each as Latino, Asian or Native American. Three percent did not provide their race.