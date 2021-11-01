Plainfield Twp. voters to decide community center’s fate Tuesday

A conceptual rendering by Fishbeck shows what Plainfield Township’s new community center could look like.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters on Tuesday will decide the future of Plainfield Township’s community center.

The township is asking residents to approve a millage to fund designing and building a new 52,000-square-foot community center that would feature a gym, indoor walking track, “flexible” meeting spaces that cater to a range of classes, a demonstration kitchen, fitness classrooms and spaces for senior citizen programs.

The new community center would be located at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids’ Belmont location, at 6555 Jupiter Ave. NE. An enclosed walkway would connect the new building to the YMCA. YMCA staff would operate and manage the facility in return for using the center for additional programming when it’s not utilized by the township.

The township says its board of trustees identified a new community center “as an opportunity to improve the quality of life” within the township. The current community center on Grand River Drive NE and M-44 is used by the Northview Senior Citizens program and other groups and cannot fit larger events or book simultaneous groups, according to the township.

To pay for the $23.5 million project, the township is proposing a 20-year property tax of 0.9067 mills, costing about $87 a year for a homeowner with a property hitting the township’s average taxable value of $95,484.

If the measure is approved and all goes well, the township says construction could start as early as spring of 2023.