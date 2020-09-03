Peters tours Grand Rapids brewery on campaign stop

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, on his campaign motorcycle tour, visits Mitten Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 3, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters brought his reelection campaign to Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

In the final push before the Nov. 3 election, the Democrat from Bloomfield Township has been on a motorcycle trip around the state. On Thursday, he visited Mitten Brewing Co.

He toured the facility and heard about the challenges for small businesses during the pandemic.

He said the federal government needs to offer more help in the form of another stimulus. He said he would go back to Washington to try to get movement on that front.

“We’re going to push hard. We have to,” Peters said. “As you said, the House moved a COVID(-19 stimulus) package several months ago. (Republican Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell did not pull it forward. Then when he did offer a bill, it simply wasn’t up to the task of dealing with the immensity of the problem with COVID. Now months have gone by, we have state and local governments that are hurting, we have small businesses that are hurting, we still have folks with cuts in unemployment who haven’t been able to find jobs because the jobs simply are not there.”

Peters, in his first term, is facing a challenge by Republican John James. James previously lost to Michigan’s other senator, Democrat Debbie Stabenow.