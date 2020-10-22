Peters reports raising $7.4M in 2 weeks in Senate race

In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. Fundraising figures announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground. (AP Photos, File)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan reported Thursday that his campaign raised $7.4 million in the first half of October.

The first-term incumbent is locked in a competitive, expensive race with Republican challenger John James. Total spending is expected to top $100 million in the contest that will affect which party takes the Senate majority, which is now held by the GOP. Peters has led or been slightly ahead in recent polling.

Peters’ campaign manager Dan Farough said the fundraising makes “clear that the momentum and grassroots energy” is with the senator.