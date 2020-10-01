Peters raises $14M over 3 months in Michigan Senate race

Elections

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. Fundraising figures announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground. (AP Photos, File)

In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. Fundraising figures announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Money is abundant in Michigan’s competitive U.S. Senate race, in which a campaign-finance expert projects spending will top a staggering $100 million by Election Day.

First-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters said Thursday his campaign raised more than $14 million in the previous three months, again setting a state record for a Democratic Senate candidate and eclipsing his $5.2 million haul in the second quarter. Polling has shown Peters to be slightly ahead against Republican challenger John James in what could be a tight race.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced a two-week $9 million ad buy to target Peters.

The third-quarter numbers for James, who has outraised Peters, were not immediately available.

Already, more than $90 million worth of broadcast, cable and TV ads has been spent or reserved with just over a month until the election.

Simon Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said overall spending — by the campaigns and outside groups — is likely to exceed $100 million.

Peters is one of two incumbent Democrats running in state that Donald Trump won in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!