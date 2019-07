GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fourth Republican is challenging Rep. Justin Amash for his congressional seat in West Michigan.

Peter Meijer, a member of the Meijer family and Army veteran, announced his candidacy Wednesday.

Amash is the only Republican in Congress to say President Donald Trump’s conduct is impeachable.

Also running are first-term state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, state Rep. Jim Lower and military veteran Tom Norton.

