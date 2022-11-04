PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Michigan Friday to throw his weight behind Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives with the midterm election only days away.

In Portage, Pence was with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who is running in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, was also on hand.

Pence shook hands and took selfies with supporters and talked about Republicans’ push to retake the majority in the House.

“If all of us do all that we need to do, I believe that we will begin a great American comeback on November the 8th,” Pence said. “But we have four days. It’s important that everyone who shares our values, who looks at the Trump-Pence years and knows we can get back to that. I believe it’s going to happen. I’ve been campaigning with House and Senate candidates. I was there the last time that we fired (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and I have a feeling that we are going to do it one more time, and I am convinced that the people of Michigan are going to lead the way.”

He went on to criticize President Joe Biden’s energy policies, which he said have raised the price of gas. He said energy supplies were more affordable and secure under the policies he and former President Donald Trump implemented.

Earlier in the day, Pence was in the Lansing area with Tom Barrett, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, in a tight 7th Congressional District race.

The former vice president said he has traveled to 35 states during the election cycle, trying to help Republicans regain control in Congress.