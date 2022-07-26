GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has received over 500,000 absentee ballots for the primary election on Aug. 2, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

As of Monday, about 47% of issued absentee ballots have been returned, a total of 589,813 absentee ballots, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office said in a Tuesday release. Around 370,000 of those were submitted in the last two weeks.

Because the election is a week away, voters who are still planning to vote with an absentee ballot should no longer mail it in, but should instead drop it off at the clerk’s office or at a drop box. An absentee ballot can be dropped off at a clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Aug. 1.

To track your ballot, go to Michigan.gov/vote. If you have submitted an absentee ballot but it says it has not been received, contact your clerk’s office.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. To see what will be on your ballot, go to the Michigan Voter Information Center.