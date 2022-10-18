GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say.
Around 95,000 of those returned absentee ballots are from West Michigan, according to data from the state. Grand Rapids residents have turned in 8,945 ballots. Every county in West Michigan has turned in over 1,000 ballots:
- Allegan County: 4,477
- Barry County: 2,370
- Berrien County: 3,654
- Branch County: 1,545
- Calhoun County: 4,126
- Cass County: 1,204
- Ionia County: 1,959
- Kalamazoo County: 12,564
- Kent County: 31,855
- Mecosta County: 1,885
- Montcalm County: 1,921
- Muskegon County: 5,825
- Newaygo County: 1,634
- Oceana County: 1,024
- Ottawa County: 15,185
- St. Joseph County: 1,064
- Van Buren County: 2,701
A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release.
Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online or at your local clerk’s office. If you already have an absentee ballot that is completed and signed, you can mail or deliver it to your local clerk’s office or drop it at a drop box. It needs to be received by your local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
More information about absentee ballots and registering to vote can be found at michigan.gov/vote.