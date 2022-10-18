GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say.

Around 95,000 of those returned absentee ballots are from West Michigan, according to data from the state. Grand Rapids residents have turned in 8,945 ballots. Every county in West Michigan has turned in over 1,000 ballots:

Allegan County: 4,477

Barry County: 2,370

Berrien County: 3,654

Branch County: 1,545

Calhoun County: 4,126

Cass County: 1,204

Ionia County: 1,959

Kalamazoo County: 12,564

Kent County: 31,855

Mecosta County: 1,885

Montcalm County: 1,921

Muskegon County: 5,825

Newaygo County: 1,634

Oceana County: 1,024

Ottawa County: 15,185

St. Joseph County: 1,064

Van Buren County: 2,701

A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release.

Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online or at your local clerk’s office. If you already have an absentee ballot that is completed and signed, you can mail or deliver it to your local clerk’s office or drop it at a drop box. It needs to be received by your local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about absentee ballots and registering to vote can be found at michigan.gov/vote.