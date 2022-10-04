GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 1.5 million voters have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming election in Michigan, state election officials say.

That’s more than the 1.16 million absentee ballots that were cast in the 2018 general election, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office said in a Tuesday release. This year’s general election will take place on Nov. 8.

Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online or at your local clerk’s office. If you already have an absentee ballot that is completed and signed, you can mail or deliver it to your local clerk’s office or drop it at a drop box. It needs to be received by your local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about absentee ballots and registering to vote can be found at michigan.gov/vote.