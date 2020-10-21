Ottawa Co. elections team hosting Facebook Live Q&A for voters

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Interest and questions surrounding the presidential election have prompted the Ottawa County elections team to host a Facebook Live for voters on Wednesday.

County voters will be able to ask Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck and Ottawa County Elections Coordinator Steve Daitch questions directly, beginning at 1 p.m.

>>Click here to join the Facebook Live at 1 p.m.

“We just kind of wanted to be able to let folks know, ‘Hey, we’re out there, we’re here if you have questions, we want to hear you’re feedback on the process as well,’” Roebuck told News 8 ahead of the virtual event.

As of Tuesday, more than 90,000 people requested to vote absentee in Ottawa County.

“That’s incredible,” Roebuck said. “And of those, 55 percent of the 90,000 have already turned their ballot in. So, you know, we’re already looking at a little over 25 percent turnout of people who already voted and that’s incredible.”

Wednesday’s livestream is one of two scheduled ahead of Election Day that focus on highlighting the preparations and work that goes into a secure election.

“So many people are on social media and so many people are getting information from social media. We want to make sure the information from the actual source is also out there in the mix and getting to voters,” Roebuck added.



