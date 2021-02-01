Officials seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are asking for four attorneys to be disbarred for pushing false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Though there were legal proceedings nationwide, even reaching the U.S. Supreme Court, there has not been any evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

The Attorney General’s office filed motions for sanctions against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, along with Texas attorney Sidney Powell.

“Attorneys Powell and Junttila went so far as to brazenly misrepresent facts in a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming that the Michigan Legislature had endorsed competing slates of Republican and Democratic electors, when in reality, the Legislature’s leaders stood by the slate of electors chosen by Michigan’s voters,” a statement from the AG’s office read.

Attorneys Powell and Junttila went so far as to brazenly misrepresent facts in a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming that the Michigan Legislature had endorsed competing slates of Republican and Democratic electors, when in reality, the Legislature's leaders stood by the slate of electors chosen by Michigan's voters.

Complaints were filed with Michigan’s Attorney Grievance Commission and the State Bar of Texas. Michigan’s top three elected officials are asking for the attorneys to lose their licenses to practice law in their states.

“The 2020 general election was the most secure in our nation’s history, and these lawyers abused their authority by filing meritless, frivolous lawsuits for the sole purpose of undermining public faith in the election,” Benson said. “They must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our democracy and prevented from replicating such harm in the future.”