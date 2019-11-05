Election Day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan voters are going to the polls today, choosing mayors and commissioners and deciding on various bonds and millages.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center webpage. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID.

Mayor’s offices are up for grabs in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Holland, where incumbents are being challenged, and Kalamazoo and Grand Haven, where someone new will get the job.

Two seats on the Grand Rapids City Commission are on the ballot, as are three spots on the Kalamazoo City Commission.

In Grand Rapids, voter are also be asked to increase a millage to fund city parks improvements and make it permanent.

There are also several school millages and bonds on ballots across the region, including one in Kalamazoo County that would fund career and technical education.

