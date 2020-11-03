Election Day 2020: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It is Election Day in Michigan and around the country, with the vote happening in the midst of a global pandemic, increased calls for racial equity in policing and an often bitter partisan divide across the nation.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Check with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website to make sure your polling place hasn’t moved — some may have because of coronavirus concerns.

You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you bring your ID. You are strongly urged, but not strictly required, to wear a mask at the polls.

If you still have to return your absentee ballot, drop it off in person at your clerk’s office or a drop box within your jurisdiction before polls close. Election workers will collect ballots from boxes for the last time at 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A Nov. 3 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

News 8 will bring you election results online as they come in after polls close.

FEDERAL

At the top of the ticket is a hotly contested race between former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Republican President Donald Trump. Trump won Michigan in 2016, the first Republican to do it in decades. But the margin of his victory was narrow and Democrats think they can turn Michigan blue again, which would be a key step in gaining the White House.

With coronavirus cases surging in many parts of the country, the response to the pandemic is a key issue for many. But it’s not the only thing at stake: the economy, health care and climate change remain important issues.

Congress, too, has been grappling with the pandemic. With control divided between chambers — Democrats hold the House and Republicans the Senate — lawmakers have struggled to pass another relief package.

In the campaign to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Gary Peters is challenged by Republican John James.

As they are every two years, every U.S. House of Representatives seat is again up for election. Seats that cover West Michigan include the 2nd, 3rd and 6th districts:

In the 2nd District, incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga faces Democrat Bryan Berghoef.

The 3rd District seat is truly up for grabs this time for the first time in years after Rep. Justin Amash, an independent, did not seek reelection. It pits Republican Peter Meijer against Democrat Hillary Scholten in an increasingly tight race.

In the 6th District, longtime Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican, is challenged by Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley.

STATE

Democrats, who hold the governor’s office, also want to flip the Michigan House of Representatives; they would need to win four more seats to do it. There are three contested races in West Michigan:

60th District: Democrat Julie Rodgers faces Republican Gary Mitchell in the campaign to fill the seat Rep. Hoadley is vacating.| More

61st District: Republican Bronwyn Haltom and Democrat Christine Morse are running for the seat. Democrats see this race as perhaps the most likely in West Michigan to turn blue.| More

73rd District: Republican Bryan Posthumus, Democrat Bill Saxton and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Theodore Gerrard are running to fill an open seat. | More

Residents are also voting for two Michigan Supreme Court justices. | More

There are two statewide ballot proposals: One that would allow more money from state oil and gas contracts to be directed to state and local park projects and one that would require search warrants to search electronic data and communications.

LOCAL

Grand Rapids voters will decide on two more ballot questions: One would move city elections from odd to even years and the second would eliminate the practice of candidates being able to win elections outright if they garner a large enough percentage of votes in the primary. | More

In Kalamazoo County, voters are being asked to approve a housing millage that would raise $50 million over eight years. | More

There’s also a $25 million bond on ballots in Barry County to fund the construction of a new sheriff’s office and jail.

Several West Michigan sheriff’s offices are also facing challenges this time around:

In Kalamazoo County, longtime sheriff Richard Fuller, a Democrat, is challenged by retired Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Shannon Bagley, a Republican.

In Kent County, Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, a Republican, faces two challengers: Democrat Marc Burns and Libertarian John Stedman. | More

In Muskegon County, Sheriff Michael Poulin, a Democrat, is challenged by Jason Hall, a Republican. The Muskegon County prosecutor, Democrat D.J. Hilson, is challenged by Republican Joshua EldenBrady.

RECORD ABSENTEE VOTING

It’s likely going to take longer than usual for race results to come in, primarily due to the huge number of absentee ballots that clerks have to count. One week before the election, Michigan had already set a new record for absentee ballots with more than 2.9 million cast as of Monday. That handily surpasses the previous record of 1.6 million, which was set in August.

The Michigan Legislature previously approved extra time Monday for local clerks to prepare absentee ballots for counting. But clerks say you still shouldn’t expect results as quickly as in 2016 because actual tabulation of votes still cannot begin until 7 a.m. Election Day.

“We’re going to do everything we can to report those results as quickly as possible, but we’re not going to sacrifice security and accuracy for speed,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said last week.

She was aiming to complete the count by Wednesday afternoon. Smaller counties expected to wrap up early Wednesday morning.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says about two thirds of all votes could be cast absentee, so it’s possible that Michigan could see more than 5 million total votes. The last time there were so many was in 2008, the first time President Barack Obama was elected. With so many votes expected, Benson says it could be Friday before everything is tallied.

Absentee voting in popular this year for two reasons: First, it’s much easier than it used to be in Michigan and second, because officials have encouraged it as a way to keep lines at polls short and limit the spread of coronavirus.