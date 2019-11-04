What’s on the ballot in West Michigan Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across Michigan will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote on various tax proposals and local office races.

You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website.

News 8 is covering several important races locally:

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids parks millage: A millage passed in 2013 was set to expire in 2020, but city officials hope to make it permanent. If passed, the new millage would increase from the current .98 mills to 1.25 mills, raising an estimated $5 million in 2021. The cash would fund improvements and upkeep for the city’s parks, pools and playgrounds.

Grand Rapids City Commission, 1st and 2nd wards: In the 1st Ward, incumbent Jon O’Connor will face off against Allison Lutz. Milinda Ysasi and Wendy Falb are competing for the seat in the 2nd Ward.

Grand Rapids mayor: Incumbent Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is being challenged by Daniel Schutte. Bliss has served as mayor since 2015.

East Grand Rapids mayor: Incumbent Mayor Amna Seibold is being challenged by City Commissioner Katie Favale. Seibold was first elected mayor in 2011.

Cedar Springs Public Schools $81 million bond proposal: If approved, the district would construct a new school building for eighth and ninth graders. Cedar Springs also plans to enhance security and update technology throughout the district. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay about $90 annually.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Hudsonville Public Schools $140 million bond proposal: The district is asking for a bond to build and improve current facilities. If passed, there will be no tax increase. Rather, the bond will extend the current rate into the future.

Grand Haven mayor: The people of Grand Haven will select a new mayor after incumbent Geri McCaleb did not make it through the August primary. Voters will choose between city councilmembers Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza.

Holland mayor: Incumbent Nancy DeBoer is being challenged by attorney Nathan Bocks. DeBoer has been mayor since 2015.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo mayor: Four candidates are hoping to take over for Mayor Bobby Hopewell, who did not run for reelection. David Anderson, Dr. David Benac, Esteven Juarez and Corey Smith are vying for the position.

Kalamazoo City Commission: Eight candidates are vying for three city commission seats.

KRESA $165 million career and technical education millage: The Kalamazoo Regional Education Service Agency is hoping voters approve a 1 mill property tax over 20 years. If passed, it would fund operating costs in the nine school districts that are part of KRESA. The millage would also provide students the chance to work with cutting-edge technology and equipment. The property tax increase would equate to about $100 annually on a home valued at $200,000.

Schoolcraft Community Schools $39.9 million bond proposal: If approved, the 3 mill property tax increase would fund the building of a new elementary school and additions to the high school. The property tax increase would cost homeowners roughly $300 per year on a home valued at $200,000.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.