Road millage vote ends in tie: What now?

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Every vote counts — just ask voters in rural North Plains Township in northeast Ionia County.

Voters were asked Tuesday to decide on a road millage: 110 voters said yes and 110 said no.

So what happens now?

“A tie is a defeat,” Ionia County Clerk Greg Geiger told News 8.

The Ionia County Board of Canvassers may decide to tabulate the ballots again Thursday. That’s not an official recount, it just means the ballots would be sent back through the tabulating machines.

North Plains Township Supervisor William Kruger told News 8 the millage would have provided around $28,000 a year to maintain the township’s 40 miles of gravel roads.

“It takes most of our township income just to maintain the roads,” Kruger said. “We want to keep some reserves for if we have a major road disaster.”

If the votes are tabulated again Thursday, the results could change. Regardless of which way it goes, a qualified elector could also file for an official recount.

North Plains Township has 945 registered voters and 229 voted Tuesday. However, nine chose not to vote in the road millage race, leading to the 110-110 tie.

**Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the Ionia County clerk’s first name. We regret the mistake, which has been fixed.