Newaygo County clerk addresses ballot mistake

The blue and white envelope in which voters will receive absentee ballots. (Rachel Van Gilder/WOOD TV8, file)

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County clerk is addressing a mistake on the county’s absentee ballots for the upcoming election.

Newyago County Clerk Jason VanderStelt says he was notified Saturday afternoon that Judge Kevin Drake was left off the ballot because of a mistake online.

Around 6,000 incorrect ballots have already been sent out, but they will not be tabulated, the clerk said.

VanderStelt says new ballots should be available either Wednesday or Thursday.

A more detailed statement is expected to be released Monday.