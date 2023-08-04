LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the upcoming primary to fill Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the United States Senate, new polling from Emerson College shows the leading candidates from each party face an uphill climb to secure the nomination.

Democrat Debbie Stabenow decided to retire from the Senate at the end of her term in 2024. Several people have thrown their hat in the ring to replace her.

Democrats

Democrats’ favorite candidate, according to the poll of more than 1,000 people, is U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin from Holly with 34% of the vote. The next named Democratic candidate is Hill Harper with 8%. Harper is best known as a television actor for his roles on “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor.”

But leading both of the top named candidates is two categories of “undecided” and “someone else” with a combined 47% of the vote.

(Emerson College Poll)

Republicans

In the Republican Senate primary, the results are similar, with 68% of polled voters “undecided” (29%) or wanting to vote for “someone else” (39%).

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers leads the named Republican candidates with 12%, followed by former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer with 9%.

(Emerson College Poll)

“There is room for change in both the Democratic and Republican Senate primaries. While Slotkin is in the most favorable position among Democrats, she still does not hold a majority,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “The 47% of voters who are undecided or say they will vote for someone else reflects room for this race to change. The Republican Primary appears wide open, with no clear leader and 68% of voters choosing someone else/undecided.”

Poll respondents were also asked what date they preferred for the Michigan primary. The results show 25% prefer March 12, 2024, while 21% prefer February 27, 2024. A majority, 54%, are unsure or have no opinion.