GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tudor Dixon is projected to win the Republican primary in the race for Michigan governor, according to the Associated Press and NBC News, setting up a Nov. 8 general election race against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Oh, wow,” Dixon told supporters at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids Tuesday night after the primary was called in her favor. “God is good.”

“Thank you, Michigan,” she continued. “Thank you for believing in me and yourselves and thank you for standing for what’s right and what matters, for responding to our campaign of ideas and optimism, of a vision to get our beloved state back on track.”

She criticized incumbent Democrat Whitmer for closing schools amid the pandemic, argued Whitmer “ignored” the lead water contamination in Benton Harbor, and tied Whitmer to President Joe Biden on energy policy, a popular Republican talking point. She also blamed Biden and Whitmer for high inflation.

But, Dixon qualified, “the next four years, they’re not about Gretchen Whitmer and they’re not about Tudor Dixon. They’re about all of you. They’re about how together, we can rebuild our state.”

“Michigan is the birthplace of American ingenuity. After all, we put the world on wheels. We are the workers, the dreamers, the doers,” she said. “But things have started to change and it’s not for the good. I’ve watched as our state, our people have lost their jobs, their life savings and their promised futures. I’ve talked to countless people who feel less safe in their communities and whose kids were locked out of their classrooms. It’s unacceptable, and frankly, Michigan, we deserve better.”

“A congratulations to Tudor Dixon who won a hard-fought primary race to take on Gretchen Whitmer this fall. It’s time to unite behind Tudor Dixon because Michiganders simply can’t afford four more years of her failures to fix the roads, provide real inflation relief to families, and prevent our children from falling behind on their education. Tudor Dixon is the real leader that Michigan needs and parents can count on her to usher in a new era of prosperity and opportunity for all.” Michigan Republican Party Chair Ambassador Ron Weiser

Dixon, a former business owner and broadcaster from West Michigan, got a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump and she was leading in polls ahead of election day.

She thanked her husband, children, supporters and those who voted for her.

She also thanked her competitors: real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt, businessman Kevin Rinke and chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

Rinke, who was closest behind Dixon in the polls, told News 8 he would not concede the election until all the votes were counted.

“I play all 60 minutes,” he said.

“People say things that I can’t control. It is what it is,” he added, asked if he was surprised that the Michigan Republican Party had called the race for Dixon.

But he also had a message of unity:

“We need to look forward as a party. We need to stop the infighting. For the Republicans to take back the course I believe America is on, we need to do a better job of coming up with candidates versus shiny pennies,” he said.

Before the race was called, Soldano told News 8 he would support whoever won the nomination.

“Our Republican party is fractured right now: we have the old guard, the establishment, and we have ‘we the people,’” Soldano said. “We have to unite. We need all hands on deck to go after the ultimate Goliath, and that’s Gov. Whitmer and her war chest. So I’m hoping that whoever wins that the rest of the party will get behind that person, because I will. Because we all have the same goal.”

Speaking to his supporters after NBC News and the Michigan GOP called the race, Soldano reiterated that message.

“We may have lost this battle tonight but there is a war that needs to be fought here in the future. And you have to continue to stay engaged. Stay activated. Stay motivated. Stay inspire. And that’s how we take back our country,” he said. “We have to support (Dixon). We have to get behind her. And hopefully she can do what she needs to do to beat Gov. Whitmer.”

“Fire Whitmer!” a supporter shouted.