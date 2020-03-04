NBC News hosts voter watch party in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBC News has a crew hosting a voter watch party in Grand Rapids on Super Tuesday.

News 8 joined the watch party at Brewery Vivant and talked with NBC Nightly News Anchor and Correspondent Kate Snow who is helping lead conversations to look ahead at Michigan’s Democratic Primary next week Tuesday, March 10.

A Super Tuesday watch party hosted by NBC News at Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids. (March 3, 2020)

“It’s been really interesting, very mixed at the bar here,” Snow said. “Everything from Bernie Sanders supporters who are excited about tonight and what it could mean for him.

“Elizabeth Warren seems to have a really big operation here in Kent County … I’ve also talked to a Trump voter who said he might vote for Bloomberg this time around. A Biden voter who said he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Donald Trump, so it’s really kind of a mix. That’s why we wanted to come here to get kind of a selection of different voter opinions.”

The doors of Brewery Vivant are open until 11 p.m. Tuesday night for the public to join the watch party.

You can see full Super Tuesday coverage and results as they come in on woodtv.com.