National Voter Registration Day adapts due to COVID-19, Prop 3

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — As with nearly everything else this year, the process leading up to the election has changed due to the pandemic.

National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 doesn’t happen solely on presidential election years. It happens every year, roughly a week after Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

This year’s registration day which would typically be marked by in-person events at high schools and universities across the region, according to Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck, has shifted to online outreach and can serve as a powerful bookmark before the Nov. 3rd election.

“We are 42 days away,” Roebuck said. “We have gotten more questions in the process this year and I welcome them because that means people are paying attention and they want to understand. My job as an election administrator is to answer them because this isn’t my process. It’s our process.”

Roebuck says he has encouraged this year by not only the spike in questions and overall interest but also the number of citizens in the county registering to vote.

“So many of these political issues surfacing this year in 2020. The pandemic, in general, has made people more aware of some of our responsibilities as citizens. So just here in Ottawa County we’ve seen our registration numbers since the March election, for example, rise dramatically,” Roebuck said. “We’re a little over 15,000 more registered voters today than we were in March. So that’s a pretty substantial number when you consider our population is 220,000 registered voters total. That’s an encouraging sign.”

He believes this increase can be easily traced to the passing of Proposal 3 in 2018, which among many things, made it much easier to register to vote. With any purchase at a Secretary of State branch, you are automatically registered to vote unless you decline the service.

In Michigan, according to Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, has about a 75% voter registration rate, which is quite high among other states.

“Michigan overall is in a pretty good place when it comes to voter registration,” Roebuck agreed.

Since 1978, the “Motor Voter” law has been in place which, as Roebuck explains, essentially means citizens can register to vote at the Secretary of State offices, tying drivers’ licenses to voting. It just wasn’t done automatically with a purchase until 2018.

“For example, if you move in state and have to update your address on your license or state ID, that also changes your voter registration,” Roebuck said. “So, it keeps things much more current. Michigan was one of the first states to do this. Forty years later and we’re still well ahead because of this simple fact.”

Thanks also to the passing of Proposal 3, Michiganders can register to vote right up until Election Day. You can do this by mail, online, in-person at a secretary of state branch office, or local clerk’s office until Oct. 19.

That day is the cutoff with two weeks until Nov. 3 to register and vote in the election, you’ll have to go in person to their local clerk’s office.

To find your local clerk’s office visit the state’s website.

While you’re there you can see if you are registered to vote by answering a few questions. If you aren’t, you can do so on the same website if you have a driver’s license or state-issued ID. If you don’t have either of those there’s still time to request a form at the same website and mail it in to register.