Mike Bloomberg opens campaign office in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens gathered as a campaign team for Mike Bloomberg opened an office in Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

The office, located near Fulton Street and Diamond Avenue, marks Bloomberg’s eighth office in the state but first in Grand Rapids.

Kent Community Commissioner Phil Skaggs kicked off the opening event, throwing his support behind the former mayor.

“There are major things at stake here and another four years of Donald Trump is going to turn America into a place we don’t recognize,” Skaggs said during a speech.

Skaggs says he supports Bloomberg because he has a great track record for getting things done and pragmatic solutions. He also mentioned Bloomberg’s campaign being moderate enough to capture voters who are undecided.

People gathered during the opening of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign office in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 16, 2020)

When asked about the criticism Bloomberg has faced for the “stop and frisk” policy he instituted while serving as New York City mayor, Skaggs said every candidate may have issues that people may be concerned about. He says Bloomberg’s ability to assemble a coalition makes him the best person to take on President Donald Trump.

“Mike Bloomberg has been able to put a coalition together of mayors, of urban leaders, of faith leaders and those people know best what’s going on in their communities,” Skaggs said. “If they’re supporting Mike, I think that tells you where his heart is.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren is among the candidates who have opened an office here in Michigan.

With a recent surge, Bloomberg is now polling among the top six democratic candidates. That list includes Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who is leading the polls.

On the other side, Republicans say they’re confident Trump will be elected for another term.

The Kent County GOP leaders could not be reached immediately for an on-camera interview but said the following in a statement to the newsroom:

“President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party have been on the ground in West Michigan, working hard to identify new voters and mobilize supporters since early last year. With unemployment at near record lows, wages rising, and new opportunities being created, President Trump continues to deliver for West Michigan. The energy on the ground for the President is palpable and I am confident that he will be reelected this November,” said Joel Freeman, Kent County GOP Chair.

Both parties have identified Michigan as a key state in winning the 2020 election.

The Michigan Democratic Primary is March 10.