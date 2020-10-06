WATCH: Kent County clerk announces voter outreach program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-eight days from Election Day, local and state officials want to make sure you know all your options to cast your ballot.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will hold a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. to announce her voter outreach program and provide an update on where the election stands now.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold their own press conference about the election. They will be joined by Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark. The three will talk about voting options and Whitmer will also sign legislation related to absentee voting.

Both press conferences will stream live on woodtv.com.

While Election Day is Nov. 3, Michigan voters are already casting their ballots absentee. There are expected to be in excess of 2 million absentee votes for this election, which would smash the previous state record of about 1.6 million set during the August primary.

Battleground Michigan is considered a key win in the path to the White House, and both candidates have been giving it plenty of attention. President Donald Trump won the state in 2016 — the first Republican to do so in decades — but it was a narrow victory and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would like to turn it blue again this time. Biden has been leading in the polls here, but not by so much as to discount Trump coming from behind to win.

Michigan voters are also deciding on two ballot proposals and voting for members of the state Supreme Court. Various ballots will also have other judicial postings, sheriff and prosecutor races, and state House races.