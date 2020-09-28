Michigan voters return absentee ballots for Nov. 3 election

The envelope in which voters receive their absentee ballots. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Election officials in West Michigan are beginning to see absentee ballots returned after clerks began responding to applications from voters last week.

Thursday marked the first day people could cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election under expanded voting rights.

According to the most recent state data, nearly 2.4 million Michiganders have requested an absentee ballot.

Voters have the option to return their ballot to their local clerk, at their local drop box or by mail. Officials have recommended ballots be returned as soon as possible in anticipation of record-breaking turnout, potentially creating counting delays on Election Day.

News 8 reached out to county clerks around West Michigan Monday. As of 2 p.m., the following counties shared their most recent absentee-return data:

Kalamazoo County: 478 absentee ballots returned

478 absentee ballots returned Kent County: 1,620 absentee ballots returned

1,620 absentee ballots returned Ottawa County: 2,514 absentee ballots returned

This list will be updated as more counties respond. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.