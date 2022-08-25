GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders are now able to apply for absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Voters who are choosing to vote by mail are encouraged send in their applications as soon as possible to avoid postal delays, the Secretary of State said.

All voters who are registered in Michigan can vote absentee. You can apply online at Michigan.gov/Vote or print an application form from the website and then mail, email or deliver it to your local clerk. To find your local clerk, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

There is an accessible electronic ballot option for voters with disabilities. People may apply online for those at Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. It can be completed electronically, printed and returned to the local clerk.

Once applications are received and approved, absentee voter ballots will be sent through the mail starting Sept. 29. Early, in-person voting will be available in clerks’ offices starting on the same date.

The Michigan website features a ballot-tracking tool that lets voters check when the clerk has received their absentee ballot request, when the ballot has been mailed out, and when the clerk receives the ballot back from the voter.

For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.