Michigan voter on debate: ‘Something’s wrong here’

(AP) — Three Michigan voters are expressing disappointment with the first debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Amytess Girgis, a 21-year-old University of Michigan student, said: “Something is wrong here. Something is deeply wrong here.”

“I’m sort of of the disposition that the vast majority of Americans have decided who they’re voting for,” said Girgis, who intends to vote for Biden. “The question is the body of Americans who are deciding whether or not to vote at all.”

Jeff Hohlfeldt, a 35-year-old executive with an automotive supplier, agreed that voters didn’t learn much from the debate, which was held in Cleveland.

“I honestly didn’t really learn anything that I didn’t already know,” said the Detroit-area resident who did not divulge who he would be voting for, but said he tends to favor GOP candidates.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a Biden backer, said undecided voters didn’t learn “anything substantive about policy differences” between the candidates.

Trump and Biden met on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Ohio. Their mutual dislike was evident from the outset.

Trump wasted no time going on offense, and his pugilistic approach left Biden fighting to complete a sentence. But Biden came with a few retorts of his own.

For voters still undecided about who would better handle the multiple crises that have beset the nation, the debate may not have offered anything new.

There is little doubt that it was the most acrimonious debate since they have been televised.