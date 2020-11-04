Upton declares victory for Michigan’s 6th Congressional District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is declaring victory in Michigan’s 6th Congressional race.

The longtime Republican congressman released a statement early Wednesday morning, declaring victory over his opponent state Rep. Jon Hoadley.

“I am grateful for the trust – once again – to serve southwest Michigan for another two years. Our country faces enormous challenges, and I remain committed to working with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to get things done in a closely divided political climate.

We absolutely have to come together for another COVID relief package that passes the bipartisan muster to aid our communities, health care providers, small businesses, schools, families, and the most vulnerable. Testing and an FDA-approved vaccine are critical to restoring our way of life.

I am set to work with anyone from either party to get the job done. Full steam ahead.”