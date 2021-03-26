Michigan to seek nearly 3-month delay to draw political maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission will ask the state Supreme Court to delay the deadline to finish new congressional and legislative maps by nearly three months and give candidates 25 extra days to file to run.

The pending request is due to a delay in data from the U.S. Census bureau.

The panel, which had previously authorized legal action, on Thursday specified new deadlines to propose. It wants a Jan. 25 deadline to adopt the lines. The current deadline is Nov. 1. The pending lawsuit also will propose a new candidate filing deadline — May 14 — instead of April 19.