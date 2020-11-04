Michigan Senate race between Peters, James remains close

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020, file photo, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican rival John James were locked in razor-tight race for Michigan’s Senate seat on Wednesday, with the incumbent clinging to a 5,600-vote lead while absentee votes were still being tallied in Democratic-heavy cities.

More than 5.3 million ballots had been counted as of mid-afternoon, with about 2% of the expected vote outstanding. It was too early to call the race, whose outcome will help shape which party controls the Senate.

Ballots were being counted in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo. James earlier retweeted his campaign consultant’s claim that he had “won this race” — drawing criticism from Democrats who noted the count had not been completed.

“We knew that the U.S. Senate race in Michigan would be competitive and there are still a number of votes left to be counted in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint,” said Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party. “The outstanding votes in these areas favor Gary Peters and we are confident they will decide this race.”

Peters, 61, was one of two incumbent Democrats running for reelection in a state Donald Trump won in 2016 — a presidential battleground no less and a rare place on the Senate map for Republicans to play offense in 2020. James, a 39-year-old Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, was waging a stiff challenge as he aimed to become the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century.

Peters, a former congressman, state senator, lottery commissioner and investment adviser, has emphasized his bipartisanship and ranking as an effective senator, saying more of his bills were into law by Trump than any other Senate Democrat. He also criticized James’ opposition to the federal health care overhaul and noted James backed Trump “2,000%” during his first campaign — a 2018 loss to Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

James, who would become Michigan’s first African American senator, highlighted his leadership of his family’s automotive logistics company in Detroit and his service in combat after graduating from West Point. His campaign gave 5% of donations to charity.

He called Peters a “do-nothing” career politician and questioned his bipartisan credentials, noting he voted against confirming all three of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

Republicans have taken just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, in 1994, when Spencer Abraham won an open seat.

