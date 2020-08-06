Watch: Secretary of State Benson talks primary election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a virtual press conference to discuss the primary election earlier this week.

Benson said some 2.5 million votes were cast in the election, the largest turnout Michigan has ever seen in an August primary, beating the previous record of 2.2 million from 2018.

Nearly two thirds of the votes were cast absentee. With more than 1.6 million absentee ballots returned, Michigan set a new record for any election.

Because counting absentee ballots is a somewhat laborious process, the large number slowed the release of results, though most were out by Wednesday morning. The last county wrapped up counting Wednesday night, Benson said.

Benson and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, as well as local clerks, have called on the Republican-led Legislature to pass reforms that would allow clerks to prepare — but not count — the ballots early. Right now, they cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day.