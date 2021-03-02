Michigan secretary of state talks election audits

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Tuesday to release the results of audits of the November election.

See a replay of the press conference above.

Related Content Benson calls for election reforms, including more absentee processing time

Benson talked about what the jurisdictional performance audits, which happen after every statewide general election. The state also conducted a risk-limiting audit of the election after two years of planning.

Benson, along with local clerks both Democrat and Republican, have repeatedly vouched for the security and accuracy of the November election despite unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

President Joe Biden won the state by about 154,000 votes.